Use the information in the table to calculate Growtopia's average annual growth rate for real GDP and the approximate amount of time it would take for Growtopia's real GDP to double.
Average Growth:2.4% Time to Double:29.2 years
Average Growth:3.8% Time to Double:18.4 years
Average Growth:5.2% Time to Double:13.5 years
Average Growth:7.6% Time to Double:9.2 years
