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Multiple Choice
What is the aggregate expenditures model?
A
A model analyzing long-run interactions of aggregate demand and aggregate supply to determine the economy's natural level of output and the general price level.
B
A model that considers only household consumption decisions to predict national output, ignoring investment, government spending, and net exports.
C
A model describing how changes in the money supply determine inflation and interest rates through the quantity theory of money.
D
A short-run macroeconomic model that relates planned total spending (consumption, investment, government purchases, net exports) to real GDP and determines equilibrium output where planned spending equals actual output.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the aggregate expenditures model is a short-run macroeconomic framework used to analyze the relationship between total planned spending and real GDP.
Step 2: Recognize that planned total spending includes four main components: consumption (C), investment (I), government purchases (G), and net exports (NX).
Step 3: Express aggregate expenditures (AE) as the sum of these components: \(AE = C + I + G + NX\).
Step 4: Identify equilibrium output as the level of real GDP where planned aggregate expenditures equal actual output, i.e., where \(AE = Y\) (with \(Y\) representing real GDP).
Step 5: Use this model to analyze how changes in any component of aggregate expenditures affect equilibrium output in the short run, without focusing on price level changes.
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