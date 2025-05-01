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Multiple Choice
What is the balance of payments?
A
A single measure of a country's net exports used to determine its GDP contribution from trade.
B
A yearly statement showing only exports and imports of goods and services (the trade balance) between a country and other countries.
C
A comprehensive record of all economic transactions between residents of a country and the rest of the world over a period, including the current, capital and financial accounts.
D
An accounting of a country's government international assets and liabilities, including foreign reserves and foreign debt.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the balance of payments (BOP) is a comprehensive accounting framework that records all economic transactions between residents of a country and the rest of the world over a specific period, usually a year.
Step 2: Recognize that the BOP includes three main components: the current account, the capital account, and the financial account, each capturing different types of transactions.
Step 3: The current account records trade in goods and services, income from abroad, and current transfers, which goes beyond just exports and imports (trade balance).
Step 4: The capital account records capital transfers and acquisition/disposal of non-produced, non-financial assets.
Step 5: The financial account tracks investments, such as foreign direct investment, portfolio investment, and changes in reserve assets, reflecting changes in ownership of international financial assets and liabilities.
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