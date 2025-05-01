Multiple Choice
Johnny Clutch just got a raise from \$900 per week to \$1100 per week. As a result, he decreases the amount of ramen noodles he buys from seven cartons a week to one carton a week. For Johnny, ramen noodles are:
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Johnny Clutch just got a raise from \$900 per week to \$1100 per week. As a result, he decreases the amount of ramen noodles he buys from seven cartons a week to one carton a week. For Johnny, ramen noodles are:
Johnny Clutch just got a raise from \$950 per week to \$1,050 per week. As a result, he increases the number of concerts he attends by five percent. His demand for concerts is: