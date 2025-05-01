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Multiple Choice
What factors cause short-run aggregate supply to shift?
A
Changes in consumer spending, interest rates, government purchases, and net exports
B
Only changes in the overall price level, which cause movements along the SRAS curve rather than a shift
C
Changes in long-run factors such as capital accumulation, labor force size, and natural resource endowments
D
Changes in production costs (wages, raw materials), productivity/technology, taxes or subsidies on firms, supply shocks, and changes in inflation expectations
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the short-run aggregate supply (SRAS) curve represents the relationship between the overall price level and the quantity of goods and services that firms are willing to produce in the short run.
Recognize that movements along the SRAS curve occur due to changes in the overall price level, but these do not shift the curve itself.
Identify that factors causing the SRAS curve to shift are those that affect firms' production costs or their willingness to supply at any given price level.
List the main factors that shift the SRAS curve: changes in input prices such as wages and raw materials, changes in productivity or technology, changes in taxes or subsidies on production, supply shocks (like natural disasters), and changes in inflation expectations.
Conclude that these factors alter the cost structure or production capacity of firms, leading to a shift of the SRAS curve either to the right (increase in supply) or to the left (decrease in supply).
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