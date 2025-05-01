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Multiple Choice
What are the shortcomings of GDP?
A
It omits non-market and unpaid work, ignores income distribution and inequality, excludes environmental degradation and resource depletion, and does not measure overall wellbeing or leisure.
B
It excludes illegal economic activity and barter transactions, but otherwise provides a complete measure of national welfare.
C
It only measures nominal values and cannot be adjusted for inflation or price changes over time.
D
It fails to include business investment and government spending, double-counts intermediate goods, and excludes exports.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that GDP (Gross Domestic Product) measures the total market value of all final goods and services produced within a country in a given period, but it has limitations in capturing the full economic and social welfare.
Step 2: Identify that GDP omits non-market and unpaid work, such as household labor and volunteer services, which contribute to wellbeing but are not traded in markets and thus not recorded in GDP.
Step 3: Recognize that GDP ignores income distribution and inequality, meaning it does not show how wealth is shared among the population, so a high GDP could coincide with significant inequality.
Step 4: Note that GDP excludes environmental degradation and resource depletion, so economic activities that harm the environment may increase GDP in the short term but reduce long-term welfare.
Step 5: Understand that GDP does not measure overall wellbeing or leisure time, which are important aspects of quality of life but are not captured by production and market transactions.
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