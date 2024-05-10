5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors
Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets
Which of the following statements regarding the expected effects of a price control imposed on a competitive market is false?
A price floor above the competitive equilibrium price will result in a surplus.
A price ceiling above the competitive equilibrium price will result in a surplus.
A price ceiling below the competitive equilibrium price will result in a shortage.
A nonbinding price floor will result in a quantity exchanged that is equal to the equilibrium quantity
