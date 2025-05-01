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Multiple Choice
What is the deadweight loss caused by a tax?
A
A transfer of surplus from producers to consumers caused by the tax.
B
The administrative and compliance costs associated with implementing the tax.
C
The tax revenue collected by the government from the taxed transactions.
D
The reduction in total surplus (consumer plus producer) due to mutually beneficial trades prevented by the tax and not captured by tax revenue.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that deadweight loss (DWL) refers to the loss of total surplus in the market due to a distortion, such as a tax, which prevents some mutually beneficial trades from occurring.
Recall that total surplus is the sum of consumer surplus and producer surplus, representing the net benefits to buyers and sellers in a market without any distortions.
Recognize that when a tax is imposed, it raises the price buyers pay and lowers the price sellers receive, reducing the quantity traded below the efficient market equilibrium quantity.
Identify that the tax revenue collected by the government is a transfer from consumers and producers to the government, but it does not represent a loss of total surplus; instead, deadweight loss is the surplus lost from trades that no longer happen because of the tax.
Conclude that deadweight loss is the area representing the reduction in total surplus that is not recovered by tax revenue, often illustrated as the triangle between the supply and demand curves over the quantity reduction caused by the tax.
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