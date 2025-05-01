Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Macroeconomics2h 3m
- 2. Introductory Economic Models1h 9m
- 3. Supply and Demand3h 23m
- Introduction to Supply and Demand4m
- The Basics of Demand6m
- Individual Demand and Market Demand3m
- Shifting Demand38m
- The Basics of Supply2m
- Individual Supply and Market Supply6m
- Shifting Supply28m
- Overview of Supply and Demand Shifts7m
- Supply and Demand Together: Equilibrium, Shortage, and Surplus8m
- Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts20m
- Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift34m
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis40m
- 4. Elasticity2h 25m
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand18m
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method20m
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph11m
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand6m
- Total Revenue Test13m
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve14m
- Income Elasticity of Demand23m
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand11m
- Price Elasticity of Supply12m
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph3m
- Elasticity Summary9m
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors3h 11m
- WIllingness to Pay and Consumer Surplus18m
- Willingness to Sell and Producer Surplus12m
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency18m
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium28m
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets38m
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points20m
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Areas54m
- 6. Introduction to Taxes1h 29m
- 7. Externalities54m
- 8. The Types of Goods1h 3m
- 9. International Trade1h 16m
- 10. Measuring National Output and Income 54m
- 11. Unemployment and Inflation1h 34m
- Labor Force and Unemployment10m
- Types of Unemployment12m
- Unemployment: Minimum Wage Laws and Efficiency Wages7m
- Inflation and Consumer Price Index (CPI)16m
- Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation7m
- Problems with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)5m
- Nominal Income and Real Income12m
- Nominal Interest, Real Interest, and the Fisher Equation5m
- Who is Affected by Inflation?5m
- Demand-Pull and Cost-Push Inflation6m
- Costs of Inflation: Shoe-leather Costs and Menu Costs4m
- 12. Productivity and Economic Growth1h 4m
- 13. The Financial System1h 30m
- 14. Income and Consumption57m
- 15. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model1h 14m
- 16. Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Analysis1h 22m
- Aggregate Demand17m
- Deriving Aggregate Demand from the Aggregate Expenditure Model12m
- Shifting Aggregate Demand4m
- Long Run Aggregate Supply9m
- Short Run Aggregate Supply7m
- Shifting Short Run Aggregate Supply8m
- AD-AS Model: Equilibrium in the Short Run and Long Run5m
- AD-AS Model: Shifts in Aggregate Demand18m
- 17. The Monetary System58m
- The Functions of Money; The Kinds of Money8m
- Defining the Money Supply: M1 and M22m
- Required Reserves and the Deposit Multiplier8m
- Introduction to the Federal Reserve8m
- The Federal Reserve and the Money Supply11m
- History of the US Banking System9m
- The Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 (The Great Recession)10m
- 18. Monetary Policy1h 26m
- 19. Fiscal Policy52m
- 20. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment1h 2m
- 21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics1h 44m
- Balance of Payments: Introduction5m
- Balance of Payments: Current Account8m
- Balance of Payments: Financial Account and Capital Account7m
- Net Exports Equal Net Foreign Investment7m
- Balance of Trade; Trade Deficit and Trade Surplus6m
- Exchange Rates: Introduction14m
- Exchange Rates: Nominal and Real13m
- Exchange Rates: Equilibrium8m
- Exchange Rates: Shifts in Supply and Demand11m
- Exchange Rates and Net Exports6m
- Exchange Rates: Purchasing Power Parity3m
- The Gold Standard4m
- The Bretton Woods System6m
- 22. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought31m
- 23. Dynamic AD/AS Model32m
22. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought
Classical Model and Keynesian Model
Multiple Choice
What is the difference between the classical model and Keynesian model?
A
The classical model emphasizes price stickiness and the need for active fiscal policy, while the Keynesian model emphasizes perfectly flexible prices and the ineffectiveness of monetary policy.
B
The classical model focuses on short-run demand management to stabilize output, while the Keynesian model focuses on long-run supply-side factors to determine full-employment output.
C
The classical model assumes flexible prices and wages with markets that clear leading to full-employment, supply-determined output; the Keynesian model emphasizes price/wage rigidities, demand-determined short-run output, and a role for policy to manage unemployment.
D
The classical model assumes government intervention is necessary to achieve full employment, whereas the Keynesian model assumes markets naturally clear without intervention.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the classical model's key assumptions: it assumes that prices and wages are flexible, which allows markets to clear naturally. This means that supply and demand balance out, leading to full employment and output determined by supply-side factors.
Step 2: Recognize that in the classical model, because markets clear quickly, there is no persistent unemployment, and the economy is self-correcting without the need for government intervention or active fiscal policy.
Step 3: Understand the Keynesian model's perspective: it emphasizes that prices and wages can be sticky or rigid in the short run, meaning they do not adjust quickly to changes in demand or supply.
Step 4: Note that due to price and wage rigidities, the Keynesian model suggests that output and employment are determined by aggregate demand in the short run, which can lead to unemployment and underutilized resources.
Step 5: Conclude that the Keynesian model supports the use of active fiscal and monetary policy to manage demand and stabilize the economy, contrasting with the classical model's view that such intervention is unnecessary.