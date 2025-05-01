Multiple Choice
Tenofovir is a drug used against HIV infections and work by inhibiting replication of the viral genome. Based only on that information, which of the following statements do you think is likely true?
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Tenofovir is a drug used against HIV infections and work by inhibiting replication of the viral genome. Based only on that information, which of the following statements do you think is likely true?
Protease inhibitors (e.g., Ritonavir & Saquinavir) inhibit what part of the viral infection process?