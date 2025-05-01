Multiple Choice
How does botulism cause paralysis?
47
views
How does botulism cause paralysis?
Which type of botulism is the most common in the United States today?
Gina brings her 5-month-old son to the ER. His symptoms started with constipation a day prior and have progressed to poor feeding and lethargy. His clinical intake indicates that his parents have introduced solid foods, including home-made baby food sweetened with honey, starting about a week ago. Which of the following treatments might be appropriate?