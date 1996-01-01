Jonathan wants to know which style/model of paper airplane is going to win the contest by traveling the furthest. He designs 5 different models of paper airplanes and drops each of them from the same height of 20 meters. He records the distance that each plane travels before it hits the ground. What are the independent and dependent variables of Jonathan's experiment?
Independent Variable:______________________________________
Dependent Variable:_______________________________________
