Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Microbiology1. Introduction to MicrobiologyExperimental Design 
2:38 minutes
Open Question

Jonathan wants to know which style/model of paper airplane is going to win the contest by traveling the furthest. He designs 5 different models of paper airplanes and drops each of them from the same height of 20 meters. He records the distance that each plane travels before it hits the ground. What are the independent and dependent variables of Jonathan's experiment?

            Independent Variable:______________________________________ 

            Dependent Variable:_______________________________________

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
339
9
Was this helpful?
7:21m

Watch next

Master Variables with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
07:21
Variables
Jason Amores Sumpter
673
10
01:57
False Positives/Negatives
Jason Amores Sumpter
502
7
07:42
Negative & Positive Controls
Jason Amores Sumpter
1985
11
02:50
Experimental Design Example 1
Jason Amores Sumpter
490
8
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.