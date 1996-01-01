Multiple Choice
A medium that inhibits the growth of organisms other than the one being studied is termed a(n)
Which type of culture media is commonly used to grow cells of one organism that is present in very small amounts initially?
A fastidious organism might be grown on which of the following types of media?
What is the difference between complex media and defined media?
Describe the type of hemolysis shown by the pathogen Staphylococcus aureus pictured here.
<IMAGE>
Compare and contrast diploid cell culture and continuous cell culture.