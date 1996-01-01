Multiple Choice
What is the outcome when mice are injected with only the R (rough) strain of Streptococcus pneumoniae in the Griffith experiment?
The bacteria that Griffith experimented with were termed "R"and "S"bacteria because:
In his transformation experiments, what phenomenon did Griffith observe?
In Griffith's classical experiments on transformation, which of the following scenarios led to a dead mouse? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule
b. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule
c. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule and a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule
d. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule