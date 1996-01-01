You are provided with cultures with the following characteristics:

Culture 1: F^+, genotype A^+B^+C^+

Culture 2: F ̄, genotype A ̄B ̄C ̄

a. Indicate the possible genotypes of a recombinant cell resulting from the conjugation of cultures 1 and 2.

b. Indicate the possible genotypes of a recombinant cell resulting from conjugation of the two cultures after the F^+ has become an Hfr cell.