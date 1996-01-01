Multiple Choice
PRACTICE: Which of the following statements concerning transcription in bacteria is FALSE:
601
views
3
rank
PRACTICE: Which of the following statements concerning transcription in bacteria is FALSE:
PRACTICE: All the following are involved in prokaryotic transcription but:
PRACTICE: Which of these answers are major differences between eukaryotes and prokaryotes in gene expression?
PRACTICE: Why can prokaryotes perform transcription and translation simultaneously while eukaryotes cannot?
How does the genotype of a bacterium determine its phenotype? Use the terms gene, mRNA, ribosome, and polypeptide in your answer.