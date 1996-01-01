During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
Transcription in eukaryotes requires which of the following molecules in addition to RNA polymerase?
Which of the following is the correct transcript of mRNA for the following DNA template?
DNA Template:3'-ATGAAGCCGAGTCAT-5'
During transcription of DNA to RNA:
What happens during the initiation step of DNA transcription?
Which of the following properties is NOT shared by RNA polymerase and DNA polymerase?
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 7 through 10.
a. antisense
b. clone
c. library
d. Southern blot
e. vector
DNA that hybridizes with mRNA.
Assume you have the DNA sequence 3'-ACGTATCCAGCAGCTCCACCAA-5'.
Use the genetic code table found in the chapter to answer the following questions:
a. What would the complementary DNA sequence be?
b. What would the corresponding mRNA sequence be?
c. Could the mRNA sequence you generated be translated? Why or why not?
Which of the following is produced by transcription?
a. mRNA
b. Protein
c. DNA
d. None of the above
The three steps in RNA transcription are __________ , ___________ , and __________ .