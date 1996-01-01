Multiple Choice
The goal of DNA fingerprinting is:
Which of the following characteristics of short tandem repeats (STRs) makes it useful for DNA fingerprinting?
The gel below shows a region of STRs from a DNA sample taken from a crime scene. It also shows the same region of STRs from 4 suspects involved in the case. Which suspect' DNA was found at the crime scene?
A DNA microarray consists of __________ .
a. a series of clones containing the entire genome of a microbe
b. recombinant microbial cells
c. restriction enzyme fragments of DNA molecules
d. single-stranded DNA localized on a substrate