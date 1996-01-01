Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a form of cell communication that may be used during an immune response?
Which of the following is not targeted by a Toll-like receptor?
a. lipid A
b. eukaryotic flagellar protein
c. single-stranded RNA
d. lipoteichoic acid
Toll-like receptors (TLRs) act to _____________.
a. bind microbial proteins and polysaccharides
b. induce phagocytosis
c. cause phagocytic chemotaxis
d. destroy microbial cells
Which of the following binds iron?
a. lactoferrin
b. siderophores
c. transferrin
d. all of the above
What is the role of Toll-like receptors in innate immune responses?
Describe the classical complement cascade pathway from C1 to the MAC.