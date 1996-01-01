Multiple Choice
True or False? The process of affinity maturation generates antibodies with an increasing capacity to bind antigens and thus to more efficiently bind to, neutralize, and eliminate microbes.
How does an antibody's ability to bind an antigen increase as B cells multiply?
Which of the following statements about antibody affinity maturation is true?