Multiple Choice
Class switching occurs when which of the following scenarios occur?
Which lymphocyte is responsible for inducing class switching in B cells?
Why is class switching of antibodies during an infection important for effectively fighting the infection?
Antibody class switching rearranges the genes within a B cell which controls the type of antibody secreted by the plasma B cell. During this gene rearrangement, the ______ region of the antibody is affected and the ______ region of the antibody is unaffected. This means that antibody class switching is antigen specificity ______.