Where do T cells undergo central tolerance selection?
20. Adaptive Immunity
Immune Tolerance
- Multiple Choice459views1rank
- Multiple Choice
The most important function of peripheral tolerance is to:390views1rank
- Multiple Choice
What is immunological tolerance?540views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a consequence of the immune system lacking an immune tolerance?447views1rank
- Textbook Question
Summarize the causes of immunodeficiencies. What is the effect of an immunodeficiency?576views
- Textbook Question
Explain what happens when a person develops a contact sensitivity to the poison oak plant.
a. What causes the observed symptoms?
b. How did the sensitivity develop?
c. How might this person be desensitized to poison oak?617views
- Textbook Question
Differentiate the three types of autoimmune diseases. Name an example of each type.541views
- Textbook Question
In which of the following scenarios would administering immunoglobulins be useful? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. To neutralize a toxin
b. To aid a patient who is immune compromised
c. After venom exposure
d. To block IgM from crossing the placenta
e. To protect a premature infant from respiratory syncytial virus560views
- Textbook Question
Where do T cells undergo self-tolerance selection?666views
- Textbook Question
When a surgeon conducts a cardiac bypass operation by transplanting a piece of vein from a patient’s leg to the same patient’s heart, this is a(n) _________.
a. rejected graft
b. autograft
c. allograft
d. type IV hypersensitivity
e. cardiograft452views
- Textbook Question
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
______Graft-versus-host disease can follow a bone marrow isograft.414views
- Textbook Question
Contrast autografts, isografts, allografts, and xenografts.722views
- Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the functions of four classes of immunosuppressive drugs.472views
- Textbook Question
Label the four types of grafts on the accompanying figure.
<IMAGE>629views