Textbook Question
In which type of symbiosis do both members benefit from their interaction?
a. mutualism
b. parasitism
c. commensalism
d. pathogenesis
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ Most cyanobacteria form heterocysts in which nitrogen fixation occurs.
List four types of symbiotic relationships, and give an example of each.