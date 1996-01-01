Multiple Choice
The single most important measure to prevent the spread of disease via direct contact is:
Which form of direct disease transmission does not require physical touch between an infected individual and a non-infected individual?
Which of the following statements about airborne transmission is true?
When a disease is transferred from person to person through physical touch (kissing, hugging, shaking hands), what type of disease transmission is this?
A surgical instrument is accidentally contaminated with bacteria and is then used on a patient. This is an example of which mode of transmission?
Which of the following is not an example of a biological vector of disease?
Which of the following statements is true?