When two atoms share a pair of electrons, the bonding is referred to as:
a) Ionic.
b) Covalent.
c) Unstable.
d) Hydrogen.
e) Polar.
What makes a covalent bond nonpolar?
a) The bonded atoms share electrons unequally.
b) The bonded atoms share electrons equally.
c) The bonded atoms have equal electronegativities.
d) The bonded atoms have unequal electronegativities.
e) a and d only.
f) b and c only.
If a covalent bond is polar:
a) Electrons are not shared by atoms.
b) Protons are shared by atoms.
c) The bond is not important to living cells.
d) One of the atoms has a partial negative charge.
e) The bond is not a strong bond.
Bonds between two atoms that are equally or similarly electronegative are ________.
The hydrogens and oxygen of a water molecule are held together by ______ bonds.
The type of chemical bond between atoms with nearly equal electronegativities is called a(n) _____________ bond.