Individual water molecules bind to each other through:
a) Covalent bonds.
b) Ionic bonds.
c) Hydrogen bonds.
d) Hydrophobic bonds.
The emergent properties of water (cohesion, high heat capacity, good solvent) come from the fact that water is ______ and ______ hydrogen bond.
a) Polar, can.
b) Polar, cannot.
c) Non-polar, can.
d) Non-polar, cannot.
Outline the treatment process for drinking water.
The following processes are used in wastewater treatment. Match the stage of treatment with the processes. Each choice can be used once, more than once, or not at all.
<IMAGE>
All of the following are effects of water pollution except
a. the spread of infectious diseases.
b. increased eutrophication.
c. increased BOD.
d. increased growth of algae.
e. none of the above; all of these are effects of water pollution.
Name five properties of water that are vital to life.