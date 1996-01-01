Animal cells store energy in the form of _________, and plant cells store energy in the form of ___________.
a) Sucrose ; glucose.
b) Disaccharides ; monosaccharides.
c) Starch ; glycogen.
d) Cellulose ; chitin.
e) Glycogen ; starch.
Which of the following chemical formulas represents that of a simple carbohydrate?
a) C2H2O2.
b) C6H12O6.
c) C5H4O3.
d) C3H6O9.
Monosaccharides are linked together via a ______________ reaction, forming a _____________bond.
a) Hydrolysis ; Glycosidic.
b) Dehydration synthesis ; Hydrogen.
c) Hydrolysis ; Peptide.
d) Dehydration synthesis ; Glycosidic.
e) Hydrolysis ; Hydrogen.
Which of the following chemical reactions results in energy release when glycosidic bonds are broken?
a) Condensation reaction.
b) Dehydration synthesis reaction.
c) Hydrolysis reaction.
d) Hydrogen bonding.
Which polysaccharide is an important component in the structure of lobsters and insects?
a) Chitin.
b) Cellulose.
c) Starch.
d) Glycogen.
e) Polypeptides.
Common long-term energy storage molecules are __________ , __________ , __________ , and __________.