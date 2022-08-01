in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on lipids, and so lipids are actually a very interesting class of molecule because they're actually really, really highly diverse and both their structure and their function. And so it makes it a little bit tougher toe organize the lipids because they're so different in their structure and their function. However, one thing that all lipids have in common is that all lipids are hydro phobic biomolecules. And that means that they're going to be insoluble in water, meaning that they will not mix well with water because they are hydrophobic, or water. Fearing now, although all lipids are hydrophobic, sometimes lipids can also be what's known as an fee path IQ and anti path tickets. Just a fancy word. That means that they have both hydrophobic groups that air water fearing and hydro Filic groups that air water loving within the same molecule. And we'll be able to see examples of anti path IQ molecules as we move forward in our course. But it's important to keep in mind that although they are all hydrophobic, sometimes they could be anti Patrick. Having hydrophobic and Hydro Philip groups. Now, lipids are also really interesting category of molecule because they're unlike all of the other classes of biomolecules, which are carbohydrates, proteins and nucleic acids. And that's because carbohydrates, proteins and nucleic acids. They all use consistent monomers to build polymers. However, the lipids do not have a consistent monomer, and so they do not form long chains of polymers like Thea. Other biomolecules do. And so they are unlike the other classes of biomolecules, and they don't form long chains like what we saw in our previous videos. Now, once again, there are lots of different types and classes of lipids on, so we're not going to talk about all of the different types and classes of lipids. But we are going to talk about some of them, and so lipids include fats and oils, phosphor, a lipids, steroids and waxes. And so notice down below. In our image, we're showing you some of the types of lipids, and so here notice that we have a picture of some butter and some vegetable oil here, perhaps some olive oil, and so this represents the fats and oils and fats and oils are important for long term energy storage and animals and implants and we'll get to talk a lot more about fats and oils as we move forward in our course. So this is just ah, brief introduction to them. Now, the second type that we have here are the phosphor. So lipids which look a little bit like what we see over here. Each individual, one of these structures is a fossil lipid, and so they're a major component of cell membranes. And so we'll get to talk a lot more about fossil lipids and cell membranes as we move forward in our course. But they are a type of lipid, and then over here in the corner, what we have is an interesting looking structure which represents a steroid, and so a steroid eyes. Steroids are gonna be a n'importe component of plasma membranes as well. We'll get to talk about cholesterol and how that's an example of a steroid moving forward in our course will be able to talk about that. And then steroids can also function as hormones. For example, testosterone and estrogen you may have heard of before those air examples of steroids and examples of lipids, for that matter, and again we'll get to talk more about these as we move forward in our course. And then the last type of lipid that we're gonna be talking about moving forward in our course are the waxes. And so with waxes are going to serve in the protection and prevention of water loss. And an example of a wax is like bees wax, for instance, on DSO. Once again, we'll get to talk more about them as we move forward in our course. But for now, this concludes our introduction to lipids and some of the different types of lipids, and I'll see you all in our next video.

