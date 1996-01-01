Multiple Choice
A white blood cell engulfing a bacterial cell is an example of which cellular process?
The difference between pinocytosis and receptor-mediated endocytosis is that ________.
Which of the following is NOT a true statement regarding exocytosis?
Which means of particle transport is shown in the figure below?
___________________ is also called cell drinking and is an example of an endocytic process.
Complete the table by answering yes or no for each question. <IMAGE>
___________________ is an exportation process used in eukaryotes and involves vesicles that may bud off the Golgi apparatus. In contrast, ___________________ is an importation process by which a solid or a dissolved substance enters the cell by being engulfed by invaginations of the plasma membrane.