Multiple Choice
Which of the following processes includes all of the others?
8479
views
54
rank
Which of the following processes includes all of the others?
The difference between simple and facilitated diffusion is that facilitated diffusion:
Which of the following does not accurately describe a channel or a carrier?
Which type(s) of molecules cannot enter/exit the cell via simple diffusion and require facilitated diffusion?
Compare and contrast the following:
a. simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion
b. active transport and facilitated diffusion
c. active transport and group translocation
Complete the table by answering yes or no for each question. <IMAGE>
Describe (or draw) an example of diffusion down a concentration gradient.