Multiple Choice
Which of the following bacterial structures is necessary for chemotaxis?
Which of the following is NOT a component of bacterial flagella?
Which of the following is NOT a ring in the gram-negative cell basal body structure?
Which of the following statements is TRUE?
Why do gram-negative flagellar basal bodies have an L-ring while gram-positive flagellar basal bodies do not?
Prokaryotic flagella are made of a protein called _________________.
What is the flagella arrangement for each of the pictured bacteria? <IMAGE>
Sketch, name, and describe three flagellar arrangements in bacteria.