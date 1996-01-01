Multiple Choice
Hydrolytic enzymes must be segregated and packaged to prevent general destruction of cellular components. In animal cells, which of the following organelles contains these hydrolytic enzymes?
Which of the following organelles are involved in cellular digestion?
Which are recycling centers for the cell?
Which type of plant organelle often occupies the majority of the cell's volume?