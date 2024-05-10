8. Eukaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Endosymbiotic Theory
Problem 4.14a
Which of the following characteristics regarding eukaryotic organelles supports the endosymbiotic theory? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Eukaryotic ribosomes are 70S just like prokaryotic ribosomes.
b. Mitochondria and chloroplasts have 70S ribosomes like prokaryotes.
c. Mitochondria and chloroplasts are double-membrane organelles similar in size to bacteria.
d. Mitochondria and chloroplasts have their own circular chromosome.
e. Eukaryotes can have cell walls like prokaryotes.
