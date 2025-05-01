Recall that the buoyant force \(F_b\) on a fully submerged object is given by Archimedes' principle, which states that \(F_b\) equals the weight of the fluid displaced by the object. Mathematically, this is expressed as \(F_b = \rho V g\), where \(\rho\) is the fluid density, \(V\) is the volume of the object submerged, and \(g\) is the acceleration due to gravity.