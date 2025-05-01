Multiple Choice
A simple circuit consists of a battery connected in series with a resistor. What is the current in this circuit?
111
views
A simple circuit consists of a battery connected in series with a resistor. What is the current in this circuit?
Which type of electric current is typically supplied to household wiring in most homes?
In the circuit shown, two batteries with emfs and are connected in series with resistors and . If the current flowing through is , what is its value?
A circuit consists of a battery with emf and two resistors, and , connected in series. If the emf of the battery is , what is the current through the battery?