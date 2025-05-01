Multiple Choice
In a series circuit, which of the following statements about the electric current is correct?
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In a series circuit, which of the following statements about the electric current is correct?
In the circuit shown, two batteries with emfs and are connected in series with resistors and . If the current flowing through is , what is its value?
A circuit consists of a battery with emf and two resistors, and , connected in series. If the emf of the battery is , what is the current through the battery?