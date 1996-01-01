Equipotential Surfaces Practice Problems
A solid conducting sphere of radius r1, carrying a charge -q is placed inside a hollowed conducting sphere of radius r2 that carries a charge +q. Non-conducting supports are used to maintain this configuration of spheres. If the charge on the hollowed sphere is changed to +Q, determine if the following remains the same or will change. (Take electric potential to be zero at infinity. You may need E(r) = -∂V/∂r = (-∂/∂r)(kq/r) = kq/r2.) i) Potential of solid sphere relative to hollowed sphere. ii) Electric field magnitude between the two spheres iii) Electric field outside the hollowed sphere.
A hollowed brass sphere has a radius rb and carries a change +q. A solid aluminum ball of radius ra carrying a charge -q is located at the center of the hollowed brass sphere. Insulating materials are used to hold the ball in place. Use E(r) = -∂V/∂r = (-∂/∂r)(kq/r) = kq/r2 and the expression for electric potential outside the brass sphere to obtain an expression for the electric field outside the brass sphere.
A solid copper ball of radius ri and carrying charge -q is placed inside a hollowed silver sphere of radius ro and charge +q. Insulators are used to hold the copper sphere in place inside the silver sphere. Use E(r) = -∂V/∂r = (-∂/∂r)(kq/r) = kq/r2 and the expression for electric potential between the two spheres (take electric potential to be zero at infinity) to derive an expression for the electric field magnitude between the two spheres. Express E(r) you derived using Vio, the potential of the copper ball relative to the silver shell.
A hollowed conducting sphere of radius ro and charge +q is used to house a solid conducting sphere of radius ri carrying a charge -q. Insulating supports are used to maintain the inner sphere in place. Derive an expression for Vio, the potential of the solid sphere relative to the hollowed sphere. Take electric potential to be zero at infinity.
A conducting solid sphere (radius ri) with charge -q is located at the center of a conducting hollowed sphere (radius ro) with charge +q. Non-conducting supports are used to hold and maintain the solid sphere at the center of the hollowed sphere. Taking potential to be zero at r = ∞, determine the electric potential (Vr) at i) inside the solid sphere ii) between the two spheres iii) Outside the hollowed sphere. Hint: Potential at a point is the sum of potentials from each sphere.
A huge glass lamina has one of its faces charged uniformly at -5.5 nC/m2. State how the electric potential varies along a line perpendicular to the lamina's surface without making calculations. Is the result dependent on chosen potential reference point?