Using the wave speed formula \(v = f \times \lambda\), and knowing \(v\) and \(f\) are constant, solve for the wavelength \(\lambda\). If \(f\) is constant and \(v\) is constant, then \(\lambda\) must remain constant. However, the problem states the wavelength doubles, so reconcile this by noting that if period doubles but frequency remains constant, wavelength must double to keep wave speed constant.