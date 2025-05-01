For functions of the form \(y = A \sin(kx - \omega t)\) or \(y = A \cos(kx - \omega t)\), use the relationships \(\frac{\partial^{2} y}{\partial x^{2}} = -k^{2} y\) and \(\frac{\partial^{2} y}{\partial t^{2}} = -\omega^{2} y\) to check if \(\omega / k = v\), confirming the function satisfies the wave equation.