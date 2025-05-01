Recall that the electric field \( \mathbf{E} \) due to a point charge \( q \) located at the origin in vacuum is given by Coulomb's law: \[ \mathbf{E}(\mathbf{r}) = \frac{1}{4 \pi \epsilon_0} \frac{q}{r^2} \hat{r} \] where \( r \) is the distance from the charge to the point of interest, \( \hat{r} \) is the unit vector pointing from the charge to that point, and \( \epsilon_0 \) is the permittivity of free space.