Recall that the electric field \( \vec{E} \) due to a point charge q at a distance r is given by the formula: \[ \vec{E} = k \frac{q}{r^2} \hat{r} \] where \( k \) is Coulomb's constant, \( r \) is the distance from the charge to the point of interest, and \( \hat{r} \) is the unit vector pointing from the charge to the point.