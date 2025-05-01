Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In an electric circuit, electric current moves along a path called a(n):
A
conductor
B
insulator
C
capacitor
D
transformer
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to electric circuits: a conductor is a material that allows electric current to flow through it easily, an insulator resists the flow of electric current, a capacitor stores electrical energy temporarily, and a transformer changes the voltage of alternating current.
Recall that electric current requires a path to flow, and this path must be made of a material that permits the movement of electric charges.
Identify that the path along which electric current moves is called a conductor because it conducts electricity by allowing electrons to move freely.
Recognize that insulators, capacitors, and transformers serve different functions and do not provide the continuous path for current flow.
Conclude that the correct term for the path along which electric current moves in a circuit is a conductor.
Watch next
Master Intro to Current with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford