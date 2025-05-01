Multiple Choice
Why does the buoyant force act upward on a submerged object?
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A submarine is stranded on the bottom of the ocean. Which of the following statements best explains why the buoyant force acting on the submarine does not cause it to rise to the surface?
Which of the following statements best describes the forces acting on a barge floating in fresh water at rest?
A coin is dropped into a shallow lake. As the coin sinks deeper, the buoyant force acting on the coin:
A piece of wood is held completely submerged underwater by a rope attached to the bottom of a tank. Which of the following best describes the direction of the force that the rope exerts on the wood?