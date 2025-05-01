Recall that the buoyant force on an object submerged in a fluid is given by Archimedes' principle, which states that the buoyant force equals the weight of the fluid displaced by the object. Mathematically, this is \(F_b = \rho_{fluid} \times V_{displaced} \times g\), where \(\rho_{fluid}\) is the fluid density, \(V_{displaced}\) is the volume of fluid displaced, and \(g\) is the acceleration due to gravity.