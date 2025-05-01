Multiple Choice
Which statement correctly describes the formation of an ?
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Which of the following is the standard unit of measurement for electric current?
In a simple circuit consisting of a battery with voltage and a resistor with resistance connected in series, what is the current through the battery?
If the voltage across a circuit remains constant (), how does the current () change when the resistance () is doubled?
A total of of charge passes through a flashlight in . What is the average current?