Identify the position where the electric field is to be found: at radius \(r = 0.5 (r_1 + r_2)\), which lies between the center and the inner shell radius \(r_1\) since \(r_1 < r_2\) and the point is less than \(r_1\) if \(r_1\) and \(r_2\) are positive and \(r_2 > r_1\).