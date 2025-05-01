Recall that the electric field \( \vec{E} \) due to a point charge \( q \) at a distance \( r \) is given by Coulomb's law: \(

\[

\)\( \vec{E} = \dfrac{k q}{r^2} \hat{r} \), \(

\]

where\) \( k \) is Coulomb's constant and \( \hat{r} = \dfrac{\vec{r}}{r} \) is the unit vector pointing from the charge to the point.