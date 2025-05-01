At point A, a hose ejects water at a speed of 5 . 10 m/s . Point B is upstream from, and 30.0cm above, the outlet. If the water is moving at 2 . 40 m/s at point B, what is the internal pressure of the water at B? Use 101 . 3 kPa for atmospheric pressure and 1000 kg/m 3 for the density of water.