Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy: Videos & Practice Problems
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy Practice Problems
36 problems
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Klinefelter syndrome is a condition in which an individual has an extra X chromosome. Which of the following factors can cause Klinefelter syndrome?
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
The type of Down Syndrome in which the extra chromosome 21 is attached to a different chromosome is referred to as:
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true about freemartinism:
I. A sterile female cow born along with a twin male cow
II. Caused by the circulation of anti-müllerian hormone(MIS) in utero
III. Freemartinism can occur in humans
IV. Inspection of the female genitalia in newborn calves reveals no anomalies
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
______ is a type of polyploidy in which the chromosome complement is made up of more than two copies of chromosomes that are homologous.