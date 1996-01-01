- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Epigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation: Videos & Practice Problems
Epigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation Practice Problems
Which histone H3 modification is related to mRNA processing and transcriptional elongation?
Which of the following compounds provides an acetyl group during the acetylation of lysine?
Which histone H3 modification is necessary for the chromatin-remodeling complexes to be recruited to the promoter regions of genes?
Which of the following modifications of histone H3 is associated with the formation of heterochromatin and gene silencing?
Which of the following is a consequence of having nucleosomes that are spaced closely together?
γ-globin is expressed during fetal development, but becomes silenced in adults due to methylation of cytidine in a CpG island in or near the promoter. Which of the following do you believe will stimulate its expression in adult patients if incorporated into DNA?
The miRNAs are products of miRNA genes and are transcribed in the nucleus. How do they differ from mRNAs?
Enhancers and promoters are both regulatory elements that control the transcription of genes. Enhancers can be found at:
__________ is a water-soluble vitamin that is associated with a neural tube defect known as _____________.